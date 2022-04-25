Video
2,850 farmers receive incentives in 2 upazilas

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Our Correspondents

Free seed and fertiliser were distributed recently as agriculture incentives among 2,850 poor farmers in two upazilas- Lalmohan Upazila of Bhola District and Tentulia Upazila of Panchagarh.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Seed and fertiliser were distributed free of cost among 2,500 small and marginal farmers in Lalmohan Upazila of the district while a combine harvester machine was handed over to another 13 ones at a subsidised price recently.
The virtually distribution function held in the Upazila Parishad hallroom was attended by local MP (Bhola-3) Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon as chief guest.
While highlighting the agriculture incentive programme of the government, Shaon said, the Awami League government was providing special importance to the agriculture sector; the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also providing agriculture tools at a subsidy rate to farmers; and it has been a greater achievement in the country's agriculture sector.
The function was presided over by Upazila Agriculture Officer AFM Shahabuddin.
Among others, Upazila Vice-Chairman Masuma Begum, Livestock Officer Dr. Nasiruddin Munsi, Agriculture Extension Officer Md Ahsan Ullah, and Juba Unnayan Officer Khalilur Rahman Emon were present.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Aush paddy seed and fertiliser were distributed free of cost among 350 small and marginal farmers in Tentulia Upazila of the district recent.
The free seed and fertiliser were provided under incentive programmes In order to increase Aush production in the upazila.  
On the occasion, a distribution function was arranged in the office of the Department of Agriculture Extension-Tentulia. It was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sohag Chandra Saha. Upazila Agriculture Officer Jahangir Alam, officials and employees of different offices, and farmers of seven unions were present at the        function.
In the fiscal year 2021-2022 under Kharip-1 season, each farmer got 5kg Aush seed, 10kg DAP and MOP fertilisers each.



