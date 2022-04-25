Teenager crushed under train in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 24: A teenage boy was crushed under a train in Dingadoba area in the city on Friday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 15, could not be known yet.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajshahi Railway Police Station Rakibur Hossain said a commuter train from Rajshahi to Chapainawabganj hit the boy in Dingadoba area at around 3:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.











