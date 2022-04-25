Video
Home Countryside

2,323 to get PM’s gift houses in Rajbari

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI Apr 24: Prime Minister's gift houses will be handed over among 2,323 destitute families in the district on Tuesday.
This information was disclosed by deputy commissioner (DC) of the district at a press briefing held in the DC office conference room on Sunday.
Under Phase-3, the houses will be provided marking Mujib Barsho at the same time, said DC Abu Kaiser Khan.
Among others, Additional DC (General) Mohammad Mahabur Rahaman Sheikh, Rajbari Press Club's Vice-President Mosharraf Hossain, and General Secretary Khandoker Abdul Matin were present.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the distribution of houses in the district as elsewhere across the country. The handing over will be supervised by district and upazila administrations.
Among others, the distribution function will be attended by Rajbari MP, officials and employees of district and upazila administrations.


