Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, as chief guest, distributed food items among 2,900 labourers at a programme on Sunday. The port authority organized the distribution programme in front of Shramik Sangha office in association with Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association, Khulna Branch, and Mongla Port Berth and Ship Operators' Association. photo: observer