Tajul Islam

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Freedom Fighter (FF) Tajul Islam Master of Bijoynagar Upazila in the district died at a hospital at 1am on Saturday. He was 72.

He had been suffering from lungs cancer for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Mukundapur Shahi Eidgah Maidan under Paharpur Union in the upazila at 2pm.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.

FF Tajul Islam left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Md Shah Alam

RANGAMATI: Md Shah Alam, president of Rangamati District Unit of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died at a private hospital in Chattogram City at 11:30pm on Thursday. He was 60.

He had been suffering from cancer for long.

Organizing Secretary of District Unit BNP Md Saiful Islam Shakil confirmed the matter.











