Monday, 25 April, 2022, 9:30 AM
Home Countryside

National Nutrition Week Begins In Gaibandha

Multi-sectoral approach to tackle malnutrition underscored

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Our Correspondent 

GAIBANDHA, Apr 24: The National Nutrition Week-2022 began in the district on Sunday amid much enthusiasm.
Marking the week in a befitting manner, Institute of Public Health Nutrition under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Civil Surgeon (CS) Office here chalked out elaborate programmes.
To make the programme a success, Sustained Opportunities for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project being implemented by Cordaid, Netherlands in partnership with RDRS Bangladesh and funded by European Union, is providing all sorts of help and assistance.
In the morning around 11 am, a rally was brought out from the CS office of the town here, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the district town. CS Dr. AM Akhteruzzaman led the rally as chief guest.
Later, a discussion meeting marking the importance of the week was also held in the conference room of CS Office with CS Dr. AM Akhteruzzaman in the chair.
The meeting was also addressed, among others, by President of Bangladesh Medical Association, district unit, Dr. Matiar Rahman, deputy director (DD) of the department of agricultural extension Krishibid Belal Uddin, DD of the Department of Family Planning Md. Saiful Islam, District Livestock Officer Dr. Masudur Rahman and operation lead of SONGO project Mostafa Nurul Islam Reza.
The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for promoting the nutritional status through active participation of multi-stakeholders of the society.
To reach the nutrition movement to a desired position and to make the national nutrition services of the government successful, all stakeholders of the society should come forward with positive attitude, and they should work collectively in this regard, the speakers said.
In this context, multi-sectoral approach is very crucial", they added.
CS Dr. AM Akhteruzzaman, in his concluding speech, said like many countries, the nutrition week is being observed in the country at the initiative of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a bid to increase awareness and disseminate information on tackling malnutrition.
In this perspective, the CS sought whole-hearted cooperation from all stakeholders of the society to attain the cherished goals of the nutrion week.


