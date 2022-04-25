2,108 convicts held in Cumilla in 15 months

CUMILLA, Apr 24: A total of 2,108 convicted fugitives have been arrested in the last 15 months till March this year in Cumilla.

The arrest of these accused has resulted in a total sentence of about 3,000 years and a fine of around Tk 33 crore.

These verdict details were disclosed by high officials of district police at a press conference held in the conference room of the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) on Wednesday.

Confirming the information, Additional SPs Kazi Md Abdur Rahim and M. Tanvir Ahmed said, Cumilla District Police made these arrests during January last year and March this year.

With the disposal of the sentence, it has been possible to ensure that these convicts have been sentenced to a total of 2,729 years and 10 months, they added. Besides, the way has been paved for the recovery of fines amounting to Tk 32,95,31,299 from these convicted persons in various cases, they maintained.









