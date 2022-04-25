Blinken to visit Kyiv amid Ukraine's call for powerful weapons

KYIV, Apr 24: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Kyiv on Sunday to discuss Ukraine's call for more heavy arms, two months after Russia's invasion began.

The trip, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, would be the highest-level by US officials since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on Feb 24, reports Reuters. The White House has not confirmed any visit by Blinken and Austin. The State Department and Pentagon declined to comment.

As Christians in Ukraine celebrated Orthodox Easter on Sunday, there was no end in sight to a war that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions more and reduced cities to rubble. Ukraine said two children were among those killed in shelling on Sunday.

"Usually, we would come to our churches with Easter baskets. But now this is impossible," Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the eastern Luhansk region, wrote on Telegram, saying seven churches in the Luhansk region had been "mutilated by Russian artillery."

"We are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or wickedness," Zelensky said in an Easter video message from the 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, praying God would "give endurance to those who, unfortunately, would not see the return of their child from the front."

He said on Saturday that talks with his US visitors would cover the "powerful, heavy weapons" Ukraine needed and the pace of supplies that he said would be used to retake territory. He did not specify what equipment he would ask for.

The United States and NATO allies have shown growing readiness to supply heavier equipment and more advanced weapons systems. Britain has promised to send military vehicles and said it was considering supplying British tanks to Poland to free up Warsaw's Russian-designed T-72s for Ukraine -REUTERS