Guterres to visit Ankara Monday before trips to Moscow and Kyiv

NEW YORK, Apr 24: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday will visit Turkey, an important mediator seeking an end to Russia's war against Ukraine, before heading to Moscow and Kyiv, the UN said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General will visit Ankara, Turkey, where, on 25 April, he will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the UN said late Saturday.

Guterres will then head to Moscow on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladmir Putin, followed by a trip Thursday to Kyiv in an effort to mediate an end to Russia's invasion, which has killed thousands and driven over 10 million Ukrainians from their homes since February 24. The trip comes as the war enters its third month, with fierce battles continuing in the country's east and scores of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers trapped in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday criticized Guterres's decision to head to Moscow before Kyiv, saying there is "no justice and no logic in this order." -AFP











