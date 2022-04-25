Video
Modi holds first public event in Kashmir since clampdown

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

SRINAGAR, Apr 24: India's prime minister promised peace and development for Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, during his first public event in the disputed territory since it imposed a sweeping security clampdown nearly three years ago.
Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has sought to quell a long-running insurgency in Indian-administered Kashmir and strengthen its hold over the Muslim-majority region, which is also claimed by neighbouring Pakistan.
India nullified the area's limited autonomy in August 2019, when authorities arrested thousands and imposed the world's longest internet shutdown, seeking to forestall local opposition to the move.
Tight security was in place for Modi's appearance at Palli village in Jammu, the Hindu-majority southern part of the territory, which celebrated New Delhi's introduction of direct rule as a defence against Kashmir's separatist movement.
As he inaugurated new road and hydropower projects, Modi told the gathered crowd of thousands that his government had put the restive region on the path to prosperity.
"I want to tell the youth of the valley that they will not have to face the difficulties and travails that their parents and grandparents had to deal with," Modi said.
Sunday's event marked Panchayati Raj, a day that commemorates grassroots democracy -- although Kashmir has been without an elected regional government since 2018.    -AFP


