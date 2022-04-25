Jamal, Rupganj concede first defeat in DPL Super Legaue

Legends of Rupganj squandered a golden chance to bolster their chance to win the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Sunday after conceding a 81-run defeat to defending champions Abahani Limited at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The chance came to their way due to the eight-wicket defeat of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at the hands of Prime Bank Cricket Club at BKSP-4 ground.

Before the third match of the Super League phase, Sheikh Jamal led Rupganj by four points in the points table. If Rupganj would have won their match, they could reduce the margin to two. But that was not to be.

Instead Rupganj's big defeat to Abahani impacted their net-run-rate also. However Abahani with this victory got the taste of the first win in Super League phase after losing the first two matches.

Skipper Mosaddek Hossain Saikat played a key role with 28 runs and 4-40 with cherry.

Abahani Limited posted 279-7 after electing to bat first. They took them in the comfortable position despite a three-wicket haul of Shakib Al Hasan.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was the top-scorer with 86 off 101, sending the ball across the ropes for 10 times. Afif Hossain hammered 62 off 72 to play a second fiddle to him. Saifuddin later added 27 ball-30 not out.

Al-Amin Hossain took 2-37 apart from Shakib Al Hasan's 3-53.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led Legends of Rupganj however were bowled out for 198 in just 41.5 overs. Chirag Jani only could make some resistance with 48 while Sabbir Rahman scored 38. Shakib failed to prop up his game with willow, making just 3.

Mosaddek derailed Rupganj with 4-40 and was ably supported by Tanvir Islam's 3-35.

Tamim Iqbal blasted 85 ball-90 to help Prime Bank win the game against Sheikh Jamal by eight wickets.

Sheikh Jamal put up 232-8 after being sent to bat first with Nurul Hasan top-scoring 71. Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 32 ball-47 while Parvez Rasool made 37. Mushfiqur Rahim continued his lean form, adding just 14. Taijul took 3-42 with his left-arm spin.

Tamim struck 10 fours and four sixes in his 85 ball-90 as Prime Bank raced to victory in just 40.2 overs, making 234-2. Anamul Haque Bijoy however made 52, continuing his rich vein of form. With his 52, Bijoy's run-tally in DPL stood 930. He will get two matches more to reach magical 1000-run mark in a single season.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu also scored 52 not out to play a vital role in winning the game.

Fazle Mahmud's century led Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club to an 84-run victory over Gazi Group Cricketers in another match of the day.

Mahmud scored 104 off 108 before retiring hurt as Rupganj compiled 314-4 after being sent to bat first. Opener Imran Uzzaman scored 73 while captain Marshall Ayub added 53.

Nasum Ahmed claimed 4-54 while Sharifullah aided him with 3-41 as Gazi Group were shot out for 230 in 43.3 overs. Mahmudul Hasan top-scored with 59 while skipper Akbar Ali made 50.

Sheikh Jamal however currently top the point table with 22 points from 13 matches while Legends of Rupganj followed them with 18 points from same number of matches. After 13 matches, Prime Bank and Abahani had 16 points while Rupganj Tigers and Gazi Group had 12 points. Apart from Jamal and Legends of Rupganj no one has any chance to win the title.

Meanwhile, the relegation league match between City Club and Brothers Union was abandoned due to wet outfield at Khan Shahed Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah. -BSS















