Monday, 25 April, 2022, 9:29 AM
Mushi, Miraj prolong injury queue

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Sports Reporter

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Miraz sustained respective injuries on Sunday, the day when the BCB announced squad for the first Test of the forthcoming home series against Sri Lanka.
During the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) Super League match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi and Prime Bank Cricket Club at BKSP Ground-4 in Savar, both the national players were injured.
It was the 17th over of Prime Bank's batting innings. Miraz tried to catch Tamim Iqbal's lofty shot but the ball hit on the little finger of the right hand of Miraz. He was taken to a local hospital instantly while Mushi sustained ankle injury three overs later.
BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu however, is hopeful to get both the players during Sri Lanka Test and both of them were named for the first match of the series.
"The kind of injury Miraj had, will take seven to ten days to recover while ankle injury of Mushfiq is nothing to be worried," Nannu informed journalists after announcing the squad for Sri Lanka Test.
Before Mushfiq and Miraz, three speedsters of Bangladesh Test team Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain sustained respective wounds. Taskin and Shoriful's damages were taken place during South Africa tour and returned home in the mid-way of the series while Ebadot sustained injury last week during a DPL match.
Taskin among the five injured players remained out of squad for Sri Lanka series while Shoriful's availability will depend on fitness test.


