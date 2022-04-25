Minhaz, Sharif take joint lead after 6th round

Int'l Rating ChessInternational Master Mohammad Minhaz Uddin and Candidate Master Sharif Hossain of Bangladesh Navy took joint lead in the points table with five points after the sixth round matches of Invitational International Rating Chess tournament now being held at the Bangladesh Chess Federation hall room.

Seven players are sharing the second position with 4.5 points. They are - Candidate Master Manon Reja Neer of Uttara Central Chess Club, FIDE Master Khandaker Aminul and Master Sheikh Nasir Ahmed of Bangladesh Navy, Anata Choudhury of Rupali Bank Krira Parisad, Shafiq Ahmed of Sheikh Russel Chess Club, Candidate Master Mohammad Jamal Uddin of Sultana Kamal Smirity Pathagar and Sariatullah of Sonali Bank Sports and Recreation Club.

Four players are sharing the third position with four points. They are - FIDE Master Syed Mahfuzur Rahman of Janata Bank Officer Welfare Society, Abu Hanif of Access Club, Feroz Ahmed of Sonali Bank Sports and Recreation Club and Din Mohammad.

In the day's sixth round matches held on Sunday, IM Minhaz beat CM Neer, CM Sharif defeated FM Mahfuz, FM Sheikh Nasir split point with Shafiq, FM Aminul beat Nasim Hossain Bhuiyan, CM Jamal outclassed Jabed Al Azad, Sariatullah overpowered FM Mohammad Javed, Anata defeated Masum Hossain, Abzid Rahman split point with Abdul Momin, Hanif beat Nurul Islam Emon, Kazi Zarin Tasnim beat Showkat Hossain Pollab, Feroz beat Avik Sarker and Din Mohammad beat Ariful Amin.

The seventh round matches will be held today (Monday) from 2pm at the same

venue. -BSS











