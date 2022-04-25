Mahela Jayawardene declines England coaching job

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has declined the offer to coach England's Men's team, it is learnt.

According to the sources, Mahela Jayawardene was approached by Rob Key, who has recently been appointed as Managing Director of England's Men's team.

The approach was made in India, where Mahela is the head coach of the Mumbai Indians team.

The 44-year-old Mahela was approached to coach the England team in two short formats (ODI and T-20Is) of the game, however, Mahela is believed to have declined the offer citing family reasons. The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has been approaching the candidates to replace Chris Silverwood, who has taken over the job with the Sri Lankan team.

In another development, Mahela could not attend the zoom meeting called by the new Hon. sports minister Thenuka Vidanagamage.

"Mahela and Sanga both didn't attend the meeting. A Total of eight people from other fraternities attended the meeting. I am giving a second chance to non-attendees and have invited them for interviews and their views on Monday", the minister confirmed late on Friday evening.











