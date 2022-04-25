Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 April, 2022, 9:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mahela Jayawardene declines England coaching job

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Bipin Dani

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has declined the offer to coach England's Men's team, it is learnt.
According to the sources, Mahela Jayawardene was approached by Rob Key, who has recently been appointed as Managing Director of England's Men's team.   
The approach was made in India, where Mahela is the head coach of the Mumbai Indians team.
The 44-year-old Mahela was approached to coach the England team in two short formats (ODI and T-20Is) of the game, however, Mahela is believed to have declined the offer citing family reasons. The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has been approaching the candidates to replace Chris Silverwood, who has taken over the job with the Sri Lankan team.
In another development, Mahela could not attend the zoom meeting called by the new Hon. sports minister Thenuka Vidanagamage.
"Mahela and Sanga both didn't attend the meeting. A Total of eight people from other fraternities attended the meeting. I am giving a second chance to non-attendees and have invited them for interviews and their views on Monday", the minister confirmed late on Friday evening.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG wrap up record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title despite Lens draw
Four-goal Jesus stretches Manchester City lead
Jamal, Rupganj concede first defeat in DPL Super Legaue
Bayern boss rules out Lewandowski exit before 2023
Afghan women players make football debut in Australia
Mushi, Miraj prolong injury queue
Minhaz, Sharif take joint lead after 6th round
Mahela Jayawardene declines England coaching job


Latest News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Husband grilled in Kalabagan doctor murder case
Proposed Mass Media Bill: Press freedom to suffer, says NOAB
BCL leader picked up by law enforcers, police say 'no'
Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Baridhara 2-0 in BPL
HC orders to evict 43 illegal establishments on Ichamati River bank
Construction worker dies from electrocution in city
Awareness raised on autism: Saima Wazed
First commercial flight out of Sanaa in six years postponed
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
At least 12 killed as migrant boat crashes off Tunisian coast
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visits the construction work
One killed, 14 missing after boat sinks off Lebanon
Sumaiya tops BJSC exam
Explosion at Nigerian oil refinery, over 100 killed
Dental college admission test result published, 59.77 pc pass
BCL leader stabbed dead in Chattogram
Covid infection may rise in Bangladesh: Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft