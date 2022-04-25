Bashundhara Kings avenge Swadhinata 2-0



The booters of Bashundhara Kings celebrating a revengeful win against Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the Bangladesh Premier League on Sunday at Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi. photo: BFF

The Bashundhara boys who lost their first match of the first phase in a 1-2 match were very watchful when facing the same opponent on Sunday. They took no chance and scored two in the first half. After the win was confirmed, they didn't waste more energy extending the lead in the second half.

The new recruit from Brazil Miguel Ferreira Damasceno also scored in the 35th minute which certainly put a smile of comfort on the faces' of the club officials. Before that in the 28th minute, 34-year Iranian defender Khaled Shafiei opened the net for the winners.

On the other hand, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club registered a 2-0 win over Uttar Baridhara Club in Gopalganj. Nigerian striker Chijoke Alaekwe opened the net for Jamal boys in the very second minute while his compatriot striker Musa Najere extended the lead scoring one in the 21st minute.

The second phase of the Bangladesh Premier League rolled on Sunday with the two matches.

Now, there are four matches today (Monday) in BPL. Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will face Dhaka Abahani in Gopalganj, Bangladesh Police Football Club will face Saif Sporting Club in Rajshahi and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will meet Mohammedan Sporting Club in Bashundhara Kings Arena, Dhaka. These three matches will kick off at 3:30 pm. Besides, Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will face Chittagong Abahani in Sylhet at 3:45 pm.











