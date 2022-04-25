Shakib named for Sri Lanka Test as Shadman, Rahi dropped

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced a 15-member Bangladesh squad for the first Test of the home series against Sri Lanka next month. Shakib Al Hasan was named in the squad.

Shakib was also in the Test squad for South Africa series last month but missed the matches as several members of his family were sick. The all-rounder played his last red-ball game last year against Pakistan, who skipped the New Zealand series before the South Africa Tests.

Test opener Shadman Islam and speedster Abu Jayed Rahi were dropped. Shadman play the first Test in South Africa and scored nine runs in the first innings and returned for a duck in 2nd outing. He however, replaced in the playing eleven by Tamim Iqbal in the last match of the series. Rahi was not seen for once in the action against South Africa.

Bangladesh in-form quick Taskin Ahmed returned home in the mid-way of South Africa Test series is also unnamed since he is yet to recover from shoulder injury.

Uncapped pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja is named in place of Taskin. Raja earlier earned Test call last year against Pakistan but yet to make his debut.

Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu however, told that they do not want a large squad that's why they dropped Shadman and Rahi. He also confirmed that Shadman will play the practice match, which will be held between May 10 and 11 at Savar.

Regarding the inclusion of Raja, Nannu said, "Raja was in the Test side once earlier. He comes back since we have injury concerns in the pace department."

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8. The first Test of the tour will start on May 15 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram while the second Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka on May 23.



SQUAD

Mominul Haque Showrab (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness).











