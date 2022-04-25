Roadside markets, factories in N’ganj add to traffic woes

NARAYANGANJ, Apr 24: Markets, factories, and illegal truck stands located next to the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways in Narayanganj may add to traffic woes during Eid travels, according to transport workers and passengers.

Unusually high and low spots at different points on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway are also slowing traffic and causing difficulties.

Markets and shops have encroached upon the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Siddhirganj's Shimrail area. They have narrowed the road and increased the frequency of traffic jams. Trucks parked at illegal truck stands near the Shimrail intersection have also contributed to jams.

"If the traffic increases during Eid, there could be congestion in the Shimrail, Madanpur, Mograpara and Meghna toll plaza areas of Narayanganj," said Tara Mia, owner of St Martin Plus Paribahan.

Traffic jams are formed at the Madanpur crossroads when buses and other small vehicles are parked in the area. Lagunas, easy bikes, and autorickshaws travel often travel the wrong way on the Signboard-Shimrail section. Construction on a six-lane expansion is also ongoing on the Dhaka-Narayanganj link road. Drivers are predicting a lot of traffic congestion in the area as a result.

Shamsuddin Bhuiyan, a resident of the Signboard area, said congestion occurs due to increased traffic during Eid. Illegal shops set up beside the road also cause jams.

There is congestion in the Siddhirganj area due to slow moving vehicles travelling the wrong way and the parking of vehicles at the bus stand, complained a bus owner named Shahidullah.

Azul Islam, a resident of the same area, said, "Cars without proper fitness are put on the roads for extra income during Eid. Passengers are picked up at random places and it leads to traffic jams."

During Eid, there may be traffic jams from the Madanpur, Signboard, and Shimrail areas all the way to Meghna Bridge, said Md Sumon, Shimrail counter manager of Dreamline Paribahan.

"If all the toll booths are open on the Meghna Bridge and there are no three-wheeled vehicles travelling on the highway, there will not be too much trouble."

DHAKA-SYLHET HIGHWAY

There are chances of congestion in the Barpa, Ruposhi and Bhulta areas of the Narayanganj section of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway. The largest wholesale cloth market in the country hugs both sides of the Bhulta road. There are several garment factories located in the Karnagop area of the highway. Whenever there is a holiday at these factories, thousands of workers cross the road together, causing vehicles to slow down. Moreover, there are illegal bus and truck stands beside the road.

Traffic jams are also caused by the presence of a garbage dumping station in the Tarab area.

Congestion is caused in the Ruposhi industrial area by hundreds of freight trucks travelling to the surrounding mills and the city. Jams are also caused by the haphazard parking of vehicles.

Kanchpur Highway Police chief Nabir Hossain said the police would work on areas prone to traffic jams on the highway. Police will be deployed at the Madanpur, Shimrail, Bandar Keodhala and Meghna toll plazas. Police will also work to reduce the congestion at various points, including Barpa, Ruposhi and Bhulta areas.

Narayanganj SP Zaidul Alam said, "The number of people going home has been low in the last two years due to the pandemic. This time, more than twice as many people will travel to their village homes to celebrate Eid. To that end, 700 members of the traffic police will be deployed to reduce traffic woes. The condition of the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways is good. However, due to ongoing work on the Dhaka-Narayanganj link road, there may be traffic jams."

"Police will work to stop illegal parking. Preparations are being made so any vehicle that breaks down on the road can be removed quickly." -bdnews24.com