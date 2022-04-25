Two killed in Sylhet road crash

Sylhet, Apr 24: Two people were killed in a road crash in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as hawkers Sohel Mia, 15, of Gowainghat upazila and Ruhel Mia, 15, Baniachang upazila in Habiganj. Witnesses said when Sohel and Ruhel were going to Jaflong in a human hauler with scrap utensils a Sylhet-bound dumping truck collided with the human hauler around 2 pm, leaving them dead on the spot.

Jaintapur Model Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Dastagir Ahmed said the bodies of the deceased were recovered and sent to the morgue of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The driver and his helper managed to escape with the truck, he said. -UNB









