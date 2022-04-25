24 new Covid cases, no deaths

Bangladesh has logged 24 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,952,556.

The government did not register any fatalities in the 24-hour count and the death toll from the disease remains unchanged at 29,127, according to the latest data released on Sunday.

As many as 5,888 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.41 percent. All of the latest cases were recorded in the Dhaka district. Another 329 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,893,460.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.97 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent. Globally, over 509.20 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.21 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

-bdnews24.com












