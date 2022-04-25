20 injured as police, RMG workers clash over unpaid Eid bonus in Ashulia

At least 20 people were injured in a clash between police and garment workers when the latter blocked Nabinagar-Chandra Highway at Palashbari in Ashulia on Sunday demanding Eid bonus and optional leave.

A group of workers of Skyline Group took to the streets in front of their factory and staged demonstrations, halting vehicular movement on Nabinagar-Chandra Highway around 12:00pm.

On information, Industrial Police and Ashulia Police went to the spot and asked the workers to go back to their workplace, triggering a chase and counter-chase between police and workers.

Police fired rubber bullets, lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them, leaving 20 people injured, alleged the workers.

During the clashes, the agitated workers vandalised at least 10 vehicles on the highway and belonging to the factory.

Traffic on the highway returned to normal after an hour when the workers left the highway.

Meanwhile, the factory has declared a general holiday for today. The injured workers were rescued and given first aid.

SM Kamruzzaman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ashulia Police Station, said action will be taken in this regard after investigation.

Additional police force have been deployed in front of the factory to fend off further trouble, he added.

On the other hand, the workers have abstained from work in a ready-made garment factory in Khejurbagan area of Ashulia to press home their various demands.











