Ctg port to see fourfold increase in activities

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 24: Operational activities of the Chattogram Port, the prime sea port of the country, will increase fourfold with the completion of Bay terminal, Patenga Container Terminal and Matarbari Deep Sea Port.

Chairman of the CPA, Rear Admiral M Shahjahan said this while exchanging views with the journalists on Sunday.

As a result, the annual container handling capacity of the Chattogram Port will increase to 12 million TEUs of containers by 2025.

The Chairman claimed that the Chattogram Port handled over 3.2 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit) of container in 2021 with annual growth of 13.19 percent.

The port also handled 116.6 million tonnes of general cargo with the growth of 13 percent in the same year. The port further handled a total of 4209 vessels in 2021.

After presentation of the study report of 'Karnaphuli Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study' by the British experts CPA will decide to increase the both draft and length of the vessel for berthing at the jetties.

The Chairman also said the CPA would take decision for berthing of the vessel with 10 metre draft and 200 metre length very soon.

Currently, a vessel with 9.5 metre draft and 190 metre length can take berth at the CPA jetties.

The existing draft and length had been increased in 2015 by the CPA. But earlier a vessel with 8.5 metre and 180 metre length could take berth at the CPA jetties.

Rear Admiral Shahjahan said the CPA had appointed a British company HR Wellingford to conduct a survey of Karnaphuli River on a larger scale on November 18 in 2020. On the basis of the survey future development works of the Chattogram Port will be taken up. Every decisions of development of any project will be taken up on the basis of the survey report.

