Digital Land Tax system recognized as ‘WSIS Champion’ for 2022

The Digital Land (Development) Tax system of Bangladesh under the Land Ministry has been chosen as one of the five champion projects of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS 2022) contest.

It was selected under the category 7 named 'ICT applications: benefits in all aspects of life - E-government'.

In the contest, four to five projects or initiatives in each of 18 categories were declared 'Champions'.

Out of the 18 categories of 'Champion' projects or initiatives, one best in each category will be announced as the final winner of the WSIS Awards 2022 in the last week of May.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the nationwide online land development tax payment system on September 8, 2021.

On January 5, 2022, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated Land Development Tax Payment by calling 16122.

The country's people largely depend on land for their livelihood, social norms, and economic activities. But unfortunately, most of the people here have to go to the Union Land Offices with great difficulties in paying land tax.









