Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New Pak govt says willing to curb fuel subsidies

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

WASHINGTON, April 23: Pakistan's new finance minister on Friday agreed with IMF recommendations to reduce fuel subsidies and end a business tax amnesty scheme, pledging to pursue structural reforms to boost a crisis-wracked economy.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2019 approved a $6 billion loan over three years for Pakistan but disbursement has been slowed by concerns about the pace of reforms.
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who took office this month after a previous government lost a no-confidence vote, said he had "good discussions" with the IMF on a visit during the Washington-based lender's annual spring meetings.
"They've talked about removing the subsidy on fuel. I agree with them," Ismail, himself a former IMF economist, said at the Atlantic Council.
"We can't afford to do the subsidies that we're doing. So we're going to have to curtail this," he said.
He said that former prime minister Imran Khan, seeking to avoid ouster, set a "trap" for his successors through heavy subsidies on fuel and electricity, as well as a tax amnesty scheme for businesses -- measures that derailed a disbursement from the IMF loan.  
"He gave an amnesty to businesses for setting up factories so that they don't have to pay taxes, or even if they evaded taxes that's ok," Ismail told reporters at an event organized by Pakistan's embassy.
But Ismail added that some targeted subsidies should remain for Pakistan's poorest amid sky-high global prices.
The country's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to jumpstart a moribund economy, certain to be a major issue in elections due next year.
Pakistan has repeatedly sought international support and suffers from a chronically weak tax base.
Ismail said that Pakistan, the world's fifth most-populous nation, needed to move to a new economic model by removing obstacles and promoting exports to the world.
"We have such an elite-benefitting country that almost every subsidy that you can speak of actually goes to the richest people," he said.
Ismail said his immediate goal was reining in double-digit inflation -- a target complicated by lifting fuel subsidies -- and kickstarting job creation.
He denied Pakistan was in danger of defaulting on its debts, with foreign reserves currently standing at $10 billion, and much of its bilateral debt held with friendly countries China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Sharif has little over a year before he has to call a general election, leaving observers wondering whether ousting Khan will backfire, since his government inherited an economic crisis that will take time to overcome.
But Ismail said there was "never a wrong time to do the right thing."
"If what we claim is true, and we are actually more competent, then we should be able to make a difference in a few months. And if we don't, we'll be thrown out by the people, which is fine."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Pak govt says willing to curb fuel subsidies
ADB, ILX partner to boost climate, SDG investments in Asia, Pacific
US-Bangla Airlines offers chance to youths to become pilot
Russian-owned Amsterdam Trade Bank collapses
Pound slides to 18-month dollar low on weak UK data
Ferrari to recall more than 2,200 cars in China over brake risk
Padma Bridge link road, Payra Port to use Bashundhara Bitumen
StanChart brings poultry sector under H2H cash mgmt integration


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
FIR and Bangladesh
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft