US-Bangla Airlines offers chance to youths to become pilot

US-Bangla Airlines, one of the largest private airlines in Bangladesh, has taken initiative to help meritorious students become pilot at its own expense.

Those who have got GPA-5 in SSC and HSC including Mathematics and Physics in the science department or Grade-B in at least two subjects (Mathematics and Physics) at this level will be eligible to apply, said a media statement on Thursday.

Graduates with science backgrounds from any reputed universities can also take this opportunity.

Applicants should be maximum 25-year-old with 5 feet 4 inches minimum height.

The Selection process will be completed with the cooperation and overall supervision of the Bangladesh Air Force, added the statement.

Initially, 50 candidates will be selected from among those who have passed preliminary tests including IQ, written and oral tests. The selected candidates will be sent to the world-renowned Flying Academy at the expense of US-Bangla Airlines. Pilots will be able to join US-Bangla Airlines after successfully completing two years of training.

Applicants can apply through the US-Bangla website at usbair.com/career/studentpilot. -UNB

















