Padma Bridge link road, Payra Port to use Bashundhara Bitumen

Chinese engineering firm Xing Xu Construction Company Limited (XCCL) will use Bashundhara Bitumen in Payra Port, Padma Bridge link road and Cox's Bazar airport extension projects.

Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company Limited (BOGCL) signed an agreement with the reputed construction agency on Saturday to supply world-class bitumen to their present and upcoming projects. Xing Xu Construction Managing Director Liang Jusheng and Bashundhara Group Managing Director's Secretary Maksudur Rahman signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective sides at a function at Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters -1 in the capital.

Liang Jusheng termed the agreement with Bashundhara Group as an honour for the China engineering company. "We have been involved in several constructions for human dispatching in Bangladesh since our arrival to the country seven years ago. There are different projects including airport, land and sea ports. We are very happy to work with Bashundhara (Group)," he said. The chief executive believes the both companies will have more chance to explore cooperation in different tires towards a great future.

BOGCL has agreed to supply penetration 60/70 grade bitumen according to their requirement at market rate.

On behalf of the company, Maksudur Rahman expressed gratitude to Xing Xu Construction for signing the memorandum of understanding for procuring Bashundhara bitumen for their projects. "Xing Xu is one the biggest construction company in China. They are constructing the airport project, Payra Port and bypass road of Padma Bridge in Bangladesh. We are happy to work together with them. They never work without quality product," he said. The official informed that the Xing Xu chose Bashundhara Bitumen after meeting indicators of quality of the product.

Xing Xu Construction Chief Financial Officer Sunny Zhou, Business Manager Rolin Huang, Chief Engineer (Design and Technical) MA Aiwen, Ministrator of Supply Chain Jiang Rong, Ministrator of Machine and Equipment Zhang Wenchang, Ministrator of Human resource Raju Ahmed and Purchase and Marketing Manager Hasan Mia were present on the occasion.

Bashundhara Bitumen Assistant General Manager Sukanta Kumar Saha, Shamol Miah of Accounts Department, Deputy Manager Obaidur Rahman (Shaon) and, Hayat-Al-Gaus and Abuzar Laskar of Bashundhara Bitumen sales team took part in the event.

Bashundhara Bitumen produces 60-70 penetration grade bitumen, which is effective for wearing courses of national highways, internal roads, bridges and sustainable to all kinds of weather condition. The industrial conglomerate launched country's first-ever bitumen plant in the private sector in February 2020 aiming to cater to the growing demand in domestic market. The plant has the capacity to produce bitumen grades such as Cutback, Emulsified, Oxidised and Polymer (SBS, Rubber Powder) and customised as per client's required specifications. Drum production and filling facilities along with bulk loading facilities have constructed to facilitate an efficient distribution system from the plant. Apart from this, fuel oil and some other by-products produced in the plant will be sold or disposed of to appropriate clientele.













