BSS Chief Editor stresses adapting to digital technology

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BSS MD and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad speaking as the chief guest at workshops on "Complaints and remedies" and "E-Governance and Innovation Action Plan" at the BSS Board Room in the city on Saturday.

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad Saturday urged all to deal with digital technology to smooth life alongside achieving the government's Vision-2041.
"Under the prudent policy and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is moving forward through implementing 'Digital Bangladesh' campaign. Bangladesh has already achieved remarkable success in ensuring digitisation in all sectors. Now, we have to update ourselves with the digitisation," he said.
Azad made this remarks while speaking as the chief guest at two workshops on "Complaints and remedies" and "E-Governance and Innovation Action Plan" at the BSS Board Room in the city.
BSS Managing Editor Anisur Rahman attended the two workshops as the key speaker while System Analyst of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Md Mahbubul Kabir Siddiquie was the resource person.
Azad asked all to take training sincerely as there is no chance of avoiding digitisation.
"We have to involve our lives with technology. There is no scope to evade professional works in the 'Digital Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.
The BSS Chief Editor underscored the need for bringing professional activities under a system for reducing time, cost and number of visits (TCV) and providing better services to the stakeholders.
"We are working. We have to bring it under a system. So, we have to receive training," he added.
In his speech, Anisur Rahman laid emphasis on taking new innovative ideas in ensuring better services for BSS clients.
"Innovation is a continue process. It is essential for easing own task. We are always taking new ideas for providing better services to our clients," he added.
Chief News Editor (CNE) Samir Kanti Barua, Chief News Editor (Bangla) Ruhul Ghani Jyoti, City Editor Madhusudan Mondal, Chief Reporter Tareq Al Naser, BSS online In-Charge and Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) Tanzim Anwar, Chief of Planning, Development and Admin Mohammad Ali Khan Apu and Chief Accounts Officer Mohammad Jashim Uddin, among others, were present.    -BSS


