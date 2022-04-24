

BRB Hospital celebrates 8th founding anniversary

Md. Shamsur Rahman, Managing Director, MRS Industries Ltd. and Director, BRB Hospitals Ltd. announced the happy inauguration of the founding anniversary, says a press release.

The inaugural ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. To mark the founding anniversary BRB Hospital organized a service week from April 21 to 26.

During the week BRB Hospital will offer 50% discount on all types of pathology (including blood, urine, stool test and all types of pathology tests) and 25% discount on radiology (MRI, CT scan, X-ray, mammography, ultrasonography etc. tests).

Md. Shamsur Rahman, Managing Director, MRS Industries Ltd. and Director, BRB Hospitals Ltd. was present as the Chief Guest at the 8th Anniversary Ceremony.

Director of BRB Group Md. Mofizur Rahman was present as Special Guest. Md. Tasfiqur Rahman, son of Managing Director of BRB Cable Industries Ltd., Prof. Mohammad Ali, Head Professor, Department of Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Surgery, BRB Hospital, Chief Consultant and Medical Oncologist Prof. Dr. Md. Mofazzal Hossain (Lt. Colonel Retd :), Prof. Dr. MA Bashar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Head Professor of Kidney Department Dr. Md. Nizamuddin Cheidhuri Professor of Gynecology. Gulshar Ara were present. Dr. Md. Mansur Ali, DMS and CEO (Acting), BRB Hospitals Limited presided over the ceremony. Consultants of BRB Hospital, doctors, nurses, heads of other departments and other officers and employees of the hospital were present on the occasion.























