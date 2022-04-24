Walton launches new affordable 12th gen gaming laptop

Bangladeshi technology products manufacturer Walton has launched a new model of high configured gaming laptop at affordable price. Named as Karonda GX712H, the device is equipped with Intel's 12th generation processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4GB graphics, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB solid state drive and many more advanced features.

Walton IT Product's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said priced at 129,990 BDT, the new gaming laptop can be purchased with only depositing money equivalent to one month's installment as Walton is providing 12-month installment facility with zero interest and no down payment for laptops, desktops, All-in-One PC and Tab under 'Eid Ullash' offer which is available until the moonlit night of Ramadan, says a press release.

Engineer Md. Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said: Customers will get genuine Windows10 Home with the laptop. The new Walton gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch full HD Matte IPS LED Backlit Display with 144Hz refresh rate while the screen resolution is 1920x1080 pixels. As a result, users will experience great feeling on playing games, working or watching movies.

The high speed of this laptop is ensured by Intel's 12th generation 3.50 GHz Core i7 12700H processor. It has a 3200MHz 16 GB DDR4 RAM which can be expanded up to 64 GB. There is a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe PCle Gen 3X4 interface for storing necessary games, software, documents, movies etc. It has another slot which can support up to 2 TB storage.

This device sports a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 model 4GB GDDR6 video RAM as graphics to run powerful and heavy games effortlessly. There is also an integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. This laptop has high definition audio to create an attractive gaming atmosphere.

A powerful 4-cell polymer battery pack has been used in the laptop to ensure up to 7 hours power backup. It has a 1.0 mega pixel HD camera for clear video calls. Connectivity features of the device include 1 USB 3.2 Type A port, 2 USB 3.2 Type C port, 1 USB 2.0 port, card reader, dual band WiFi, bluetooth 5.2, 2 M.2 card slots, HDMI, mini display port etc.

The laptop can be easily carried out anywhere as its total weight only 1.9 kg with 359.5mm width, 238mm depth and 22.7mm height. Customers will get two years after sales service for the laptop from Walton service center.



















