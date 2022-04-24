

Jarwa House wins Premium Jewellery Brand of the Year award

The award function held in Dubai on March 30 hosted 150 elite jewellers from all over Middle East, India, Africa and many more regions, Jarwa House said in a statement.

"We humbly thank Retail Jewellers World for giving us an opportunity to represent Bangladesh with pride in front of all the jewellery world leaders," Jarwa House said.









Jarwa House has been awarded Premium Jewellery Brand of the Year in Bangladesh by Retail Jewellers World in recognition of the company's achievements.The award function held in Dubai on March 30 hosted 150 elite jewellers from all over Middle East, India, Africa and many more regions, Jarwa House said in a statement."We humbly thank Retail Jewellers World for giving us an opportunity to represent Bangladesh with pride in front of all the jewellery world leaders," Jarwa House said.