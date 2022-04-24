

BD diplomats’ spouses host Eid Charity Fair

Selina Momen, chief patron of FOSA and wife of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, inaugurated the Eid Charity Mela at the Foreign Service Academy (FSA) auditorium at Bailey Road.

The day-long fair showcased and sold traditional and boutique products of Bangladesh.

Besides, products from different countries of the world collected through Bangladesh missions were also showcased.

FOSA's patrons, president, executive committee members, general members and their families visited the fair. -UNB













