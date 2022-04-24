Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indonesia to ban palm oil exports amid domestic unrest

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

Indonesia will ban all exports of cooking oil and their raw materials - with palm oil a major component - from April 28, until a later, yet-to-be-decided date, a statement from the country's president has said Friday.
The policy was expected to remain in place until the local supply shortage situation is resolved according to the statement from President Joko Widodo released in a media briefing Friday.
"With Indonesia the world's biggest exporter of palm oil, this will make [price] sentiment more firm than ever," a regional shipbroker said.
"However, this is likely to dampen freight rates with this trade flow being disrupted," added the ship broker.
"Prices will be bullish with export availability of palm oil limited and other suppliers like Malaysia, Thailand, Papa New Guinea and Colombia would benefit from this," said a regional palm oil broker.
However, other trade sources raised doubts over whether the decision would curtail all exports.
"Indonesian decision are never stable. Material will flow out through other ASEAN countries," one India-based trade source said.
The measure has been implemented against a backdrop of mounting civil unrest as the cost of living surges domestically, and amid reports that Widodo is considering extending his term as the country's president.
In response to the surge in domestic prices, the government has placed new responsibilities on exporters to guarantee domestic supply when exporting and introducing new reference prices.
However, the measures have produced mixed results, with signs of mounting frustration on the part of the authorities and accusations of corruption.    -AgriCensus


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Pak govt says willing to curb fuel subsidies
ADB, ILX partner to boost climate, SDG investments in Asia, Pacific
US-Bangla Airlines offers chance to youths to become pilot
Russian-owned Amsterdam Trade Bank collapses
Pound slides to 18-month dollar low on weak UK data
Ferrari to recall more than 2,200 cars in China over brake risk
Padma Bridge link road, Payra Port to use Bashundhara Bitumen
StanChart brings poultry sector under H2H cash mgmt integration


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft