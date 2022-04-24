Lagarde sees strong likelihood of ECB rate hike if inflation stays high



ECB chief Christine Lagarde

European countries have seen prices rise after the pandemic drastically disrupted supply chains, and the situation grew worse starting in late February after Russia invaded Ukraine, causing a spike in energy and food prices.

While central banks worldwide have started tightening borrowing costs to fight inflation as the impact from the war in Ukraine spread, the Frankfurt-based bank has refused to do the same, despite pressure to do so.

In an interview on CNBC, Lagarde said central bankers will be watching inflation expectations, wages and other indicators, but, "If the situation continues, as predicated at the moment, there is a strong likelihood that rates will be hiked before the end of the year. How much how many times remains to be seen and will be data dependent."

She also said the bank would likely end its asset purchase program meant to support the economy during the pandemic "in the course of the third quarter with a high probability that it will be early in the quarter."

Eurozone inflation hit a record 7.5 percent in March, above the central bank's medium-term target of two percent.

The United States is also dealing with high inflation that climbed to a record 8.5 percent in the 12 months to March.

Speaking alongside Lagarde, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged that prices may remain high even as the Federal Reserve moves to hike rates.

"I think we'll have to put up with high inflation for a while longer," she said.

The Fed made its first rate hike last month since slashing borrowing costs to zero when the pandemic began, and at its meeting next month is expected to increase rates by half a percentage point, and continue hiking throughout the year. -AFP







