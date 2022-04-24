Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dutch to cut Russian oil, gas imports by year-end: PM

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

THE HAGUE, April 23: The Netherlands aims to cut Russian oil and gas imports by the end of the year, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday, but he admitted Europe remained dependent on Moscow's supply.
The European Union is scrambling to find alternatives to Russian energy after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine since Russia currently supplies 40 percent of the EU's gas needs and some 15 percent to the Dutch.
"What the Netherlands would actually like to achieve is being independent of Russian gas and Russian oil before the end of the year," Rutte said.
"We can achieve this by working hard on a mix of energy savings and sustainability, but it will also have to lead to the import of energy from other countries, including liquid natural gas," the Dutch leader told journalists at his weekly press conference.
The Netherlands imported some 11 billion euros ($11.8 billion) in oil from Russia in the first 11 months of last year, the Volkskrant daily newspaper said.
Around 3.7 billion euros were also spent on importing gas and coal from Russia, the paper said.
The Netherlands aimed to halt coal imports by 11 August.
But Rutte admitted that even the Netherlands, which imported far less Russian gas than neighbouring Germany and eastern EU countries, remained dependent on Russian supplies.
"It really is a challenge. We are very dependent on Russian gas in Europe and there are not many alternatives to LNG," Rutte said.
It is estimated that Dutch gas consumption can be reduced by around 9 billion cubic metres by 2025 through sustainable measures, a government statement said Friday.
"That is more than the import from Russia (about 6 billion cubic metres)," the statement added.
Europe's largest port Rotterdam was expanding its liquid natural gas terminal and a floating terminal was being built in the northern port of Eemshaven.
"Approximately 8 billion cubic metres of extra liquefied gas can be imported before the end of the year," the government said.
In addition, the Dutch government will try "in the coming weeks" to conclude agreements with other countries to become independent of Russian oil "as quickly as possible," it said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Pak govt says willing to curb fuel subsidies
ADB, ILX partner to boost climate, SDG investments in Asia, Pacific
US-Bangla Airlines offers chance to youths to become pilot
Russian-owned Amsterdam Trade Bank collapses
Pound slides to 18-month dollar low on weak UK data
Ferrari to recall more than 2,200 cars in China over brake risk
Padma Bridge link road, Payra Port to use Bashundhara Bitumen
StanChart brings poultry sector under H2H cash mgmt integration


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft