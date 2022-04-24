REMA Trust reelects Nurul Hoque as Chairman



SM Nurul Hoque

Nurul Hoque is a businessman who has also established his identity as an educationist and a social worker.

He served the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries as senior vice-president and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry as director.

An election was held Friday in Chattogram to elect the executive committee members of REMA Trust for 2022-2024.

The other elected members are Mohammad Golam Hossain, vice-chairman, Habib Rahmat Ullah, secretary, and Rafiqul Islam, treasurer.

Dr Rezaul Kabir, Professor Dr NKM Akbar Hossain, Advocate Mohammad Ibrahim, Professor Bahar Uddin Md Zubair and Professor Zobayeda Nasrin are members of the committee.

REMA Trust has been running Chittagong Laboratory School and REMA Teachers' Training College for the last 23 years, says a press release. -UNB















Former first vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association SM Nurul Hoque has been re-elected chairman of Research for Education and Management Academy (REMA) Trust.Nurul Hoque is a businessman who has also established his identity as an educationist and a social worker.He served the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries as senior vice-president and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry as director.An election was held Friday in Chattogram to elect the executive committee members of REMA Trust for 2022-2024.The other elected members are Mohammad Golam Hossain, vice-chairman, Habib Rahmat Ullah, secretary, and Rafiqul Islam, treasurer.Dr Rezaul Kabir, Professor Dr NKM Akbar Hossain, Advocate Mohammad Ibrahim, Professor Bahar Uddin Md Zubair and Professor Zobayeda Nasrin are members of the committee.REMA Trust has been running Chittagong Laboratory School and REMA Teachers' Training College for the last 23 years, says a press release. -UNB