Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

REMA Trust reelects Nurul Hoque as Chairman

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

SM Nurul Hoque

SM Nurul Hoque

Former first vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association SM Nurul Hoque has been re-elected chairman of Research for Education and Management Academy (REMA) Trust.
Nurul Hoque is a businessman who has also established his identity as an educationist and a social worker.
He served the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries as senior vice-president and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry as director.
An election was held Friday in Chattogram to elect the executive committee members of REMA Trust for 2022-2024.
The other elected members are Mohammad Golam Hossain, vice-chairman, Habib Rahmat Ullah, secretary, and Rafiqul Islam, treasurer.
Dr Rezaul Kabir, Professor Dr NKM Akbar Hossain, Advocate Mohammad Ibrahim, Professor Bahar Uddin Md Zubair and Professor Zobayeda Nasrin are members of the committee.
REMA Trust has been running Chittagong Laboratory School and REMA Teachers' Training College for the last 23 years, says a press release.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Pak govt says willing to curb fuel subsidies
ADB, ILX partner to boost climate, SDG investments in Asia, Pacific
US-Bangla Airlines offers chance to youths to become pilot
Russian-owned Amsterdam Trade Bank collapses
Pound slides to 18-month dollar low on weak UK data
Ferrari to recall more than 2,200 cars in China over brake risk
Padma Bridge link road, Payra Port to use Bashundhara Bitumen
StanChart brings poultry sector under H2H cash mgmt integration


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft