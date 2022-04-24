Video
Sunday, 24 April, 2022
Business

France's Thales accused of selling to Russia despite sanctions

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

KYIV, April 23: A senior Ukrainian official on Friday accused French defence electronics company Thales of violating European sanctions and selling Russia equipment that was used to kill civilians fleeing recent fighting outside Kyiv, claims strongly denied by Thales.
"A family was trying to escape but was killed by Russian murderers," tweeted presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak. "Killed, as it is now proved, with French weapons sold in circumvention of sanctions in 2015."
Reached by AFP, Thales, whose largest shareholder is the French state, denied violating the sanctions that were imposed after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.
"Thales has always strictly complied with French and international regulations, including concerning the 2014 European sanctions against Russia," the group said.
"No defence equipment export contract has been signed with Russia since 2014 and no delivery has been made to Russia since the start of the conflict in Ukraine", said the company, adding that it has decided to cease operations in Russia.
In his Twitter post, Podolyak referenced a video made by Ukrainian blogger Pavlo Kashchuk, who examined a car found in the town of Bucha outside of Kyiv, where Ukraine accuses Russian forces of massacring hundreds of civilians.
Kashchuk said the car, in which a woman's body was found, was riddled with holes from shells fired from armoured vehicles from a large distance.
"How could poorly trained Russian soldiers shoot so accurately with old post-Soviet equipment?" Kashchuk asked.
He said he found the answer to this question in the nearby town of Vorzel, where Ukrainian forces captured four of Russia's BMD-4 armoured         vehicles.    -AFP


