Air, bus, train, launch tickets can be bought thru bKash

Tickets of bus, train, launch and air are now available to purchase through bKash to make it convenient for everyone to travel home during Eid and return to the city.

Bus, launch and air tickets can be purchased in a few steps from the 'Ticket' icon of bKash app and train tickets can be purchased using bKash payment gateway from the website of Bangladesh Railway.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the journey of homebound people from different cities including the capital has started. Going home on Eid and returning to work after Eid - makingboth the journeys more enjoyable and eliminating the hassle of waiting in long queuesin front ofticket counter, the 'Ticket' service of bKash app is bringing extra comfort.

To buy bus, launch or air ticket, customer needs go to the 'More' option from the main screen of bKash app and select 'Ticket' icon from the list of services.

From there, customer has to select 'Bus', 'Launch' or 'Air'. Customers can purchase air tickets from bdtickets, Flight Expert and Go Zayaan. Tickets can be purchased through bKash payment by filling in personal information after selecting the place of departure, destination, date, number of seats, time of journey etc. in a few simple steps. Similarly, customers can buy bus tickets from bdtickets, busbd, paribahan.com and Shohoz Ticket with bKash payment and purchase launch tickets from bd tickets.

To buy train ticket, customer needs to visit the e-ticketing service website of Bangladesh Railway - eticket.railway.gov.bd. First,a customer has to register by filling in personal information. After logging in, s/he needs to select the place of departure, destination, date, class and click on 'Find Ticket'.

There will be the names and seat plan of the available trains. In the next step, after selecting the seat and boarding station, customer needs to click on 'Continue Purchase' button. After typing the personal information, contact number and e-mail address of the passenger, bKash option will be available to select from the payment method section. Clicking on the 'Confirm Purchase' button will open the bKash payment gateway.

In the next step, the ticket will be purchased upon confirming with bKash account number, verification code and bKash PIN. Customer will see the ticket confirmation message on the screen and will also have the opportunity to print or save the ticket from the option below.

Besides Pay Bill, Add Money, Mobile Recharge and others services, buying train ticket is another addition to bKash app for which customers don't needto use multiple apps for purchasing tickets. Besides, any ticket can be be bought effortlessly by sitting at home 24/7.










