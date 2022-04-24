Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Air, bus, train, launch tickets can be bought thru bKash

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Desk

Tickets of bus, train, launch and air are now available to purchase through bKash to make it convenient for everyone to travel home during Eid and return to the city.
Bus, launch and air tickets can be purchased in a few steps from the 'Ticket' icon of bKash app and train tickets can be purchased using bKash payment gateway from the website of Bangladesh Railway.
Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the journey of homebound people from different cities including the capital has started. Going home on Eid and returning to work after Eid - makingboth the journeys more enjoyable and eliminating the hassle of waiting in long queuesin front ofticket counter, the 'Ticket' service of bKash app is bringing extra comfort.
To buy bus, launch or air ticket, customer needs go to the 'More' option from the main screen of bKash app and select 'Ticket' icon from the list of services.
From there, customer has to select 'Bus', 'Launch' or 'Air'. Customers can purchase air tickets from bdtickets, Flight Expert and Go Zayaan. Tickets can be purchased through bKash payment by filling in personal information after selecting the place of departure, destination, date, number of seats, time of journey etc. in a few simple steps. Similarly, customers can buy bus tickets from bdtickets, busbd, paribahan.com and Shohoz Ticket with bKash payment and purchase launch tickets from bd tickets.
To buy train ticket, customer needs to visit the e-ticketing service website of Bangladesh Railway - eticket.railway.gov.bd. First,a customer has to register by filling in personal information. After logging in, s/he needs to select the place of departure, destination, date, class and click on 'Find Ticket'.
There will be the names and seat plan of the available trains. In the next step, after selecting the seat and boarding station, customer needs to click on 'Continue Purchase' button. After typing the personal information, contact number and e-mail address of the passenger, bKash option will be available to select from the payment method section. Clicking on the 'Confirm Purchase' button will open the bKash payment gateway.
In the next step, the ticket will be purchased upon confirming with bKash account number, verification code and bKash PIN. Customer will see the ticket confirmation message on the screen and will also have the opportunity to print or save the ticket from the option below.
Besides Pay Bill, Add Money, Mobile Recharge and others services, buying train ticket is another addition to bKash app for which customers don't needto use multiple apps for purchasing tickets. Besides, any ticket can be be bought effortlessly by sitting at home 24/7.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Pak govt says willing to curb fuel subsidies
ADB, ILX partner to boost climate, SDG investments in Asia, Pacific
US-Bangla Airlines offers chance to youths to become pilot
Russian-owned Amsterdam Trade Bank collapses
Pound slides to 18-month dollar low on weak UK data
Ferrari to recall more than 2,200 cars in China over brake risk
Padma Bridge link road, Payra Port to use Bashundhara Bitumen
StanChart brings poultry sector under H2H cash mgmt integration


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft