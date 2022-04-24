UK retail sales sink on cost-of-living crisis

LONDON, April 23: British retail sales sank in March as shoppers tightened their belts in the face of a growing cost-of-living crisis, official data showed Friday.

Total sales volumes dropped 1.4 percent last month after a drop of 0.5 percent in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

However, overall sales held above their pre-pandemic level.

"Retail sales fell back notably in March with rises in the cost of living hitting consumers' spending," said ONS economic statistics head Darren Morgan.

"Online sales were hit particularly hard due to lower levels of discretionary spending." Motor fuel sales fell "substantially" as some people curbed non-essential journeys in the face of surging prices at the petrol pumps, he added.










