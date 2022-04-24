Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR legalised Tk 95.15cr assets in July-February

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) legalized undisclosed assets worth Tk 95.15 crore from 2,313 people during July to February period of current 2021-2022 under special scheme, NBR data said.
During the period, 2,258 taxpayers paid Tk 92.29 crore under section 19AAAAA by availing of special tax treatment for their undisclosed property, cash, savings certificates, whereas only nine people had invested in new industrial ventures and paid a measly Tk 90,000 in taxes, the NBR data said.
In the first eight months of the current fiscal year, 46 people legalised Tk 27 crore through stocks on the capital market utilising the special tax facility in respect of investment on securities and paid Tk 1.96 crore by investing on such investments.
In the budget for the on-going financial year, the government set a tax rate between 5 to 27.5 per cent for individual taxpayers for legalising undisclosed income. The previous fiscal year 2020-21 saw a tax rate of 10 per cent flat.
According to the Finance Act 2021, no authority will raise any question about sources of tainted money if it is disclosed under the scheme.
In the previous fiscal year, the NBR earned a record Tk 1,980 crore in tax against the undisclosed assets and cash legalisation from 12,039 people, the highest since independence.
In the period between 2005-06 and 2019-20, a total of Tk 14,595 crore worth of undisclosed income had been legalised under said fiscal amnesty.
According to the income tax ordinance, those who invest in new industrial undertakings are allowed to legalise money by paying tax at a flat rate of 10 per cent. To attract investments in hi-tech parks and economic zones, the government has kept the same window of opportunity open until June 30, 2024.
Moreover, there is a permanent provision of paying 10 per cent penal tax in addition to the normal rate of tax upon voluntary disclosure of income.
Regarding the issue, NBR officials said that, following the trend of the previous year, they received the highest response regarding investments in movable and immovable property and cash.
Under Income Tax Ordinance1984, undisclosed money holders can avail the legalising opportunity under three provisions - investment in capital market, land and flats, debenture or other securities, they said.
Revenue officials also added that the investment in securities, under the scheme, was poor in the past year too, compared to other areas, as 286 individuals disclosed Tk 4,000 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Pak govt says willing to curb fuel subsidies
ADB, ILX partner to boost climate, SDG investments in Asia, Pacific
US-Bangla Airlines offers chance to youths to become pilot
Russian-owned Amsterdam Trade Bank collapses
Pound slides to 18-month dollar low on weak UK data
Ferrari to recall more than 2,200 cars in China over brake risk
Padma Bridge link road, Payra Port to use Bashundhara Bitumen
StanChart brings poultry sector under H2H cash mgmt integration


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft