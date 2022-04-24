NBR legalised Tk 95.15cr assets in July-February

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) legalized undisclosed assets worth Tk 95.15 crore from 2,313 people during July to February period of current 2021-2022 under special scheme, NBR data said.

During the period, 2,258 taxpayers paid Tk 92.29 crore under section 19AAAAA by availing of special tax treatment for their undisclosed property, cash, savings certificates, whereas only nine people had invested in new industrial ventures and paid a measly Tk 90,000 in taxes, the NBR data said.

In the first eight months of the current fiscal year, 46 people legalised Tk 27 crore through stocks on the capital market utilising the special tax facility in respect of investment on securities and paid Tk 1.96 crore by investing on such investments.

In the budget for the on-going financial year, the government set a tax rate between 5 to 27.5 per cent for individual taxpayers for legalising undisclosed income. The previous fiscal year 2020-21 saw a tax rate of 10 per cent flat.

According to the Finance Act 2021, no authority will raise any question about sources of tainted money if it is disclosed under the scheme.

In the previous fiscal year, the NBR earned a record Tk 1,980 crore in tax against the undisclosed assets and cash legalisation from 12,039 people, the highest since independence.

In the period between 2005-06 and 2019-20, a total of Tk 14,595 crore worth of undisclosed income had been legalised under said fiscal amnesty.

According to the income tax ordinance, those who invest in new industrial undertakings are allowed to legalise money by paying tax at a flat rate of 10 per cent. To attract investments in hi-tech parks and economic zones, the government has kept the same window of opportunity open until June 30, 2024.

Moreover, there is a permanent provision of paying 10 per cent penal tax in addition to the normal rate of tax upon voluntary disclosure of income.

Regarding the issue, NBR officials said that, following the trend of the previous year, they received the highest response regarding investments in movable and immovable property and cash.

Under Income Tax Ordinance1984, undisclosed money holders can avail the legalising opportunity under three provisions - investment in capital market, land and flats, debenture or other securities, they said.

Revenue officials also added that the investment in securities, under the scheme, was poor in the past year too, compared to other areas, as 286 individuals disclosed Tk 4,000 crore.









