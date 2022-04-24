Argentina BD Chamber to host summit in Buenos Aires May 30

Argentina Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ABCCI) and Argentina Foreign Ministry are going to organise a two-day 'Argentina Bangladesh Business Summit, 2022' from May 30 at San Martin Palace in Buenos Aires of Argentina.

Entrepreneurs, CEOs, directors and representatives of leading companies, leading industry leaders and officials from different participating states will meet to exhibit, debate and exchange ideas to strengthen business ties with potential development partners.

Talking to BSS, ABCCI President Talukder Alim Al Razi said the main objective of the summit is to promote and strengthen bilateral relations with other markets and enhance the value of the national industry with the most innovative and attractive proposals.

He informed that businessmen and industrialists from Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Singapore, United Kingdom, UAE and United States of America (USA) have already confirmed their accreditation.

Representatives of the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry and other diplomatic representatives and officials from the different participating countries will take part at the summit, he mentioned.

He said entrepreneurs from different sectors, including textile (fabrics, readymade garments, cotton, polyester, nylon), paper and paper raw material, light industry (battery, Bi-cycle, hardware, tools, motorcycle etc.), electric hardware, software, naval engineering will take part. -BSS













