Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Argentina BD Chamber to host summit in Buenos Aires May 30

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Argentina Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ABCCI) and Argentina Foreign Ministry are going to organise a two-day 'Argentina Bangladesh Business Summit, 2022' from May 30 at San Martin Palace in Buenos Aires of Argentina.
Entrepreneurs, CEOs, directors and representatives of leading companies, leading industry leaders and officials from different participating states will meet to exhibit, debate and exchange ideas to strengthen business ties with potential development partners.
Talking to BSS, ABCCI President Talukder Alim Al Razi said the main objective of the summit is to promote and strengthen bilateral relations with other markets and enhance the value of the national industry with the most innovative and attractive proposals.
He informed that businessmen and industrialists from Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Singapore, United Kingdom, UAE and United States of America (USA) have already confirmed their accreditation.
Representatives of the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry and other diplomatic representatives and officials from the different participating countries will take part at the summit, he mentioned.
He said entrepreneurs from different sectors, including textile (fabrics, readymade garments, cotton, polyester, nylon), paper and paper raw material, light industry (battery, Bi-cycle, hardware, tools, motorcycle etc.), electric hardware, software, naval engineering will take part.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Pak govt says willing to curb fuel subsidies
ADB, ILX partner to boost climate, SDG investments in Asia, Pacific
US-Bangla Airlines offers chance to youths to become pilot
Russian-owned Amsterdam Trade Bank collapses
Pound slides to 18-month dollar low on weak UK data
Ferrari to recall more than 2,200 cars in China over brake risk
Padma Bridge link road, Payra Port to use Bashundhara Bitumen
StanChart brings poultry sector under H2H cash mgmt integration


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft