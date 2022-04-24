Video
Sunday, 24 April, 2022
Business

‘Price at lower-tier cigarettes must rise to curb smoking’

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Speakers at a seminar on Saturday proposed raising the price of cigarettes at the lower-tier to boost the government revenue generation and to minimize health risks.
They said although the lower-tier cigarettes occupy almost 75 percent of the whole industry, its price remained unchanged over the last two years. As a result, the number of smokers at this level is not declining.
The speakers came up with the suggestions at the seminar organized jointly by Dhaka Ahsania Mission and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) titled "Tobacco Price and Tax" held at the ERF auditorium in the capital on Saturday.
Presided over by ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy, its general secretary SM Rashidul Islam, Dhaka Ahsania Mission deputy director Mokhlesur Rahman, CTFK Grants manager Abdus Salam Mia spoke, among others, on the occasion.
Director (research) of Unnayan Shamannay Abdullah Nadvy made the key-note presentation.
The speakers said that the price of cigarettes at the lower-tier has remained unchanged over the last two years. They suggested that the price should be increased considering the rise in per capita income and inflation.
They said there is no alternative for raising the price of tobacco products to turn Bangladesh as a tobacco free country by 2041 as announced earlier by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Nadvi in his key-note presentation said the current duty structure of cigarettes is complex and it should be more simplified.
He proposed for making the price of every cigarette packet of 10 sticks at the lower-tier to Taka 50 from the existing taka 39 while in the mid-tier, the price per packets should be Taka 75 from Taka 63. Side by side, Nadvy suggested for raising the price of cigarettes at the high-tier specifically.
"If this proposal is implemented, the revenue of the government will be boosted while the number of smokers will be reduced by 13 lakh. Besides, some 9 lakh youths will be discouraged to continue smoking." he added.
In his welcome address, deputy director of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Mokhlesur Rahman said that the government has already announced to turn Bangladesh as a smoking free country by 2041 and to materialize this, there is no alternative for raising the duty on cigarettes and tobacco products.
CTFK Grants manager Abdus Salama Mia said that it is very much necessary to control the      use of tobacco in turning Bangladesh as a developed country. "This will not only help alleviating poverty, but also reduce the cost of the government in addressing the tobacco related diseases."
ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam said that the government is in dilemma over tobacco as it wants to control tobacco at one hand, while it depends on tobacco products for boosting revenue on the other.
"But, in order to reduce the number of smokers, the price of cigarettes at the lower-tier should be increased as around 75 percent smokers consume cigarettes at lower-tier." he added.


