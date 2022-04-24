Video
New container liner, freight routes to boost China’s trade

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

A new container liner route, a freight route and a new Bengal service have been announced to connect China with countries like Vietnam, Germany and Bangladesh. T
he container liner route will link Vietnam's Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City with Taicang port in east China's Jiangsu province, while DHL Express' air freight route will connect Shenzhen in the Guangdong province of southern China with Leipzig in Germany.
As for the Bengal service, it will be launched by Switzerland-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in late April to directly connect South China and Bangladesh's Chattogram.
In addition, the service will enable connections for Bangladesh imports and exports via MSC's transshipment hubs in Singapore and Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia. The service rotation will be: Hong Kong, Yantian, Shekou, Singapore, Tanjung Pelepas, Chattogram, Singapore, Tanjung Pelepas, Hong Kong.
The China-Vietnam container liner route will help boost the development of China's 'dual circulation', the Belt and Road Initiative and the high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, official Chinese media quoted the administrative committee as saying. Two ships, with capacities of 1,100 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) and 1,400 TEU, will be used on the new route, which operates on a weekly basis.
With a weekly freight capacity of more than 500 metric tonnes, cargo airline Aero-Logic will be responsible for services on DHL's China-Germany route, with six weekly round trips made by a Boeing 777 all-cargo aircraft, DHL Express said.
The new route can better meet the strong aviation logistics market demand in Shenzhen and its surrounding areas, and further promote economic and trade ties between South China and Europe, Shenzhen Baoan International Airport was quoted as saying by official Chinese media.    -Fibre2Fashion


