FBCCI demands easing of business at seminar with BIDA

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Business Correspondent

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin calls for an end to the complexities in obtaining and renewing business licenses to ease the situation and reduce the cost of doing business.
The FBCCI Chief made the call at a seminar on "Present Situation of the One Stop Service System of BIDA" jointly organized by FBCCI and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) held at FBCCI on Thursday morning.
Speaking at the seminar, the FBCCI President said that the businessmen have to spend extra money and time and go through a complex process to renew the licenses and certificates every year.
Foreign investors become discouraged to invest in Bangladesh due to these procedural complexities and bureaucratic harassment.
Urging to withdraw the renewing policy every year, FBCCI chief said government organizations may audit but the renewal policy should not exist.
"The safety and security related certificates have to be collected from eight to ten organizations. All the Safety and Security Certificates should be issued from a single organization", he added.
President said, "The whole EPZ is bonded, but industries of EPZ have to take licenses. Why these bond licenses? Foreigners are investing in EPZ's based on the government commitments. However, these steps are discouraging them."
Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Executive Chairman of BIDA Md. Sirajul Islam urged the businessmen to avail of the services from BIDA One Stop Service. Steps will be taken according to the One Stop Service Act if any organization in OSS cannot serve by the time declared, he assured.
Earlier, Director of BIDA Jibon Krishna Saha Roy delivered the KeyNote presentation on BIDA OSS. He informed that BIDA has signed MoUs with 39 companies to provide services in OSS and 11 more are in process.
At present 58 services are being provided through OSS of which 18 are BIDA's own, the rest are from other government agencies.
FBCCI Director Md. Naser, Former Director S M Kamal Uddin, BPGMEA President Shamim Ahmed, FBCCI Adviser Brig. General (Retired) Abu Nayeem Md. Shahidullah, Panel Adviser Dr. Mostafa Abid Khan and other business leaders took part in the open discussion.


