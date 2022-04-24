Forex reserves shrink as import bills soar

Bangladesh's capacity to pay import bills has deteriorated because of fall in the country's foreign exchange reserves in recent months against an unusual surge in imports. The country's foreign exchange reserve exceeded $48 billion in August 2021, but dipped nearly $2 billion to $46.05 billion in April 13, 2021.

With the reserve in August 2021, Bangladesh was capable of paying import bills for 9.39 months, but the drop in reserves worsened the country's capacity in recent months. Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed the country in February this year was capable of paying import bills for 7.44 months when its foreign exchange reserve was $46.95 billion.

The central bank is yet to clear how many months' import bills can be paid with the current reserve. The country was capable of clearing import bills for 8.35 months with its reserve in January 2021.

The payment capacity was determined based on reserves in a particular month against the average import costs of the preceding 12-month. Even before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country was capable of meeting import bills for 6.5 months with its reserve in December 2019.

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed said a sharp increase in import payment cause the foreign exchange reserve to decline.

'We have to be cautious from now on,' Salehuddin told. 'The country will face a tough time if our import payment capacity deteriorates to a level of just 3-4 months. Such a weakening situation may lead our economy to a state of Sri Lanka,' he said.

Asked about import payment capacity deterioration, BB executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam said that there was nothing to be worried about in the country's reserve situation.

'As per international standard, a country's capacity to pay three months' import bills is considered enough whereas our reserve is still enough to meet up more than six to seventh months' import payments,' the BB spokesperson told.

The central bank also took an initiative to discourage the import of luxurious times to prevent foreign reserves spent in bulk amounts for this purpose, Serajul said.

The BB official also hoped that the country's remittance earnings would increase further in the coming days. The erosion in reserve happened at a time when the country's external debt grew sharply in recent years.

At the end of December 2021, Bangladesh's external debt reached $90.79 billion, including the government's $67.72 billion and the private sector's $23.08 billion, according to Bangladesh Bank statistics.

In FY11, the country's external debt was $23.61 billion. In 10 years, the country's foreign debt increased by 3.84 times. The government for the fiscal year 2021-2022 set aside $2,090 million for its external debt servicing whereas the amount was $1,144 million in FY17.

Apart from the high import payments, the surge in external debt payments added more concern for the country. In another concern for the economy, the country is also heading towards the highest-ever trade deficit in the current fiscal year 2021-2022.

Remittance dropped by 17.74 per cent or $3.3 billion year-on-year in the July-March period of FY22. In the first nine months of FY22, remittance declined to $15.3 billion from $ 18.6 billion in the same period of FY21.


























