Buyers face hazards getting advance Rly tickets



Sale of advance train tickets drawing huge crowds at Kamalapur Railway Station in the capital on Saturday as people throng ticket counters to secure seats for their journey home ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Although ticket sales started from 8:00am, the pressure of ticket seekers at the five designated stations

in the capital was much higher. Tickets for the Eid journey on April 27 were being given yesterday. At eight o'clock in the morning, the sale of tickets started from the counters. After a long wait, those who got tickets from the counter were overwhelmed.

Passengers complained that they had to wait for a long time for tickets as they could not get tickets even after trying online. Once they got the ticket, they forget about fatigue or hardship. However, those who had come were still worried until they got the tickets.

Tickets for the western and Khulna-bound intercity and special trains were being offered from Kamalapur railway station. Tickets for Chittagong and Noakhali-bound intercity trains from Dhaka Airport counter, all intercity trains including Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Dewanganj Special from Tejgaon railway station, Mohanganj-bound intercity Mohanganj and Howrah Express train tickets were being provided from Dhaka Cantonment. Besides, tickets for all intercity trains to Sylhet and Kishoreganj were being issued from Fulbaria Old Railway Station.

On April 23, tickets for various destinations of April 27 were being given. Tickets for April 28 will be given today, April 24. Tickets for April 29 on April 25, tickets for April 30 will be given on April 26. The last ticket will be given on 27th April for 1st May.

Passengers have to show a copy of NID at the counters to buy tickets. Ticket sale starts from 8:00am to 4:00pm. A passenger can buy a maximum of four tickets. Each ticket station has a separate counter for women and the disabled.











On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the sale of advance train tickets has started from 8:00am on Saturday. These advance tickets are being given through 77 counters in five places of the capital.Although ticket sales started from 8:00am, the pressure of ticket seekers at the five designated stationsin the capital was much higher. Tickets for the Eid journey on April 27 were being given yesterday. At eight o'clock in the morning, the sale of tickets started from the counters. After a long wait, those who got tickets from the counter were overwhelmed.Passengers complained that they had to wait for a long time for tickets as they could not get tickets even after trying online. Once they got the ticket, they forget about fatigue or hardship. However, those who had come were still worried until they got the tickets.Tickets for the western and Khulna-bound intercity and special trains were being offered from Kamalapur railway station. Tickets for Chittagong and Noakhali-bound intercity trains from Dhaka Airport counter, all intercity trains including Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Dewanganj Special from Tejgaon railway station, Mohanganj-bound intercity Mohanganj and Howrah Express train tickets were being provided from Dhaka Cantonment. Besides, tickets for all intercity trains to Sylhet and Kishoreganj were being issued from Fulbaria Old Railway Station.On April 23, tickets for various destinations of April 27 were being given. Tickets for April 28 will be given today, April 24. Tickets for April 29 on April 25, tickets for April 30 will be given on April 26. The last ticket will be given on 27th April for 1st May.Passengers have to show a copy of NID at the counters to buy tickets. Ticket sale starts from 8:00am to 4:00pm. A passenger can buy a maximum of four tickets. Each ticket station has a separate counter for women and the disabled.