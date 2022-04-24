Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 April, 2022, 8:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Influx of Yaba seems unstoppable

BGB seizes 6 lakh 90k pieces at Ukhiya

Published : Sunday, 24 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Mamunur Rashid

Huge quantities of Yaba tablets are still being smuggled into Bangladesh by dealers. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 6 lakh 90 thousand pieces of Burmese Yaba worth Tk 20 crores  70 lakh during two separate raids in Gorjanbania area near Myanmar border at Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila.
Five people have also been arrested in this regard, said Lt Col Md Mehedi Hasan Kabir, commander of BGB's Cox's Bazar 34 Battalion, said according to a press release on Saturday.
Officials of the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) said they have seized 560,1025 pieces of yaba pills and 33.55 kg crystal myth since January to April 22 and arrested 434 smugglers.
BGB recovered two lakh pieces of Burmese Yaba
worth Tk 6 crores during a drive at Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar, said a BGB media release on January 15.
BGB recovered 170,000 pieces of Burmese Yaba, with a street value of Tk 5.1 crore, in separate drives at Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar on March 11. BGB on Saturday claimed to have nabbed a Myanmar national with 80,000 pieces of Yaba worth Tk 2.40 crore in Cox's Bazar on April 15. The detainee has been identified as Md Kamal Hossain, 22.
Acting on a tip-off, two BGB patrol teams took strategic positions in the River Naf off the coast of Jaliardwip and intercepted a boat at 1:00am carrying two drug peddlers.
The teams managed to arrest one of the drug smugglers and recovered the banned narcotics from him, BGB said in a statement.
Raids on fishing boats on the Naff river-- which divides Bangladesh and Myanmar, countries that share a 271-km boundary -- have reaped a massive haul of yaba pills, which is a rage among Bangladeshi youth. Demand for Yaba tablets go up ten times in the country during the Eid festival, knowledgeable sources said. The dealers are now busy stocking these drugs to meet the growing demand as an estimated five million Bangladeshis, particularly youths, are drug addicts.
The craze for Yaba among the youth is the biggest problem in Bangladesh. It is estimated that there are about 4.6 million regular users of Yaba in Bangladesh and the number is increasing alarmingly every day. Stopping Yaba from entering Bangladesh now seems almost impossible as shootouts, mass surrenders of narcotics smugglers to police or strengthened surveillance on Cox's Bazar Marine Drive could not stop the smuggling of the crazy pill from Myanmar.
Despite the country's provision of death penalty as the highest punishment for drug offences, contraband Yaba consignments sneak through the Bangladesh-Myanmar border and they are being seized every day.
Bangladesh is struggling to cope with a surging drug epidemic, at the heart of which is a wildly popular methamphetamine drug known as Yaba. A synthetic stimulant Yaba typically comes in the form of colourful, candy-like tablets.
The main ingredient in producing Yaba is chemical amphetamine, which is smuggled from China and Thailand to Myanmar, which hosts the largest number of clandestine Yaba laboratories.
A massive surge in the Yaba trade pushed the Bangladesh government to pass the Narcotics Control Bill in October 2018 with a provision of a death sentence or life-term imprisonment as punishment for drug crimes. An anti-narcotics crackdown followed which left nearly 519 people killed in gunfights, with over one lakh arrested for their alleged involvement with the narcotics trade, as of June 2020. Yet, the inflow of Yaba in Bangladesh continues.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia renews assault on Mariupol, intensifies Luhansk bombardment
Buyers face hazards getting advance Rly tickets
Influx of Yaba seems unstoppable
BNP leader Mokbul placed on 3-day remand
Police out to hush up its failure, BCL's involvement in New Market violence: Fakhrul  
9th anniv of Rana Plaza tragedy today
Journos, politicians worst victims: Study
Eid holidaymakers likely to face hassle on Dhaka-Paturia Highway


Latest News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Japan: Tourist boat reported missing off coast
BGMEA urges NBR to ease business procedures for RMG sector
Beijing quiet as North Korea turns up the heat with missile tests
Ronaldo scores on return after death of son
Ukraine: Missile attack kills 5 in Odesa
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
Former Guinea president Conde released from house arrest
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Indonesia bans palm oil export from Apr 28
New Market clashes: BNP leader Makbul remanded
Afghanistan mosque attack kills 33, injuries 43
FIR and Bangladesh
Ex-MP Bodi goes viral for beating two AL leaders
UP chairman’s brother stabbed dead in Patiya
Guns became leading killer of US children, teens in 2020
AL's character to blame BNP for its own misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft