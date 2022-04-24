BNP leader Mokbul placed on 3-day remand

Mokbul Hossain, former president of New Market Thana BNP, was placed on a three-day remand on Saturday in a case filed over the clash between Dhaka College students and New Market traders that left two persons dead.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the remand order.

Inspector Halder Arpita Thakur of New Market Police Station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the BNP leader before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Mokbul and other accused named in

the FIR along with 600 to 700 unnamed persons, attacked policemen with sharp weapons and interrupted them from discharging their duties.

For this reason Mokbul needs to be remanded to find out clues about the incidents and whereabouts of others responsible for committing the offences.

Dhaka Bar former president Advocate Iqbal Hossain and Advocate Sohel Akram Samrat defended him and submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer saying that their client was implicated in the case as part of a political conspiracy to harass him.

So, Mokbul should be granted bail after cancellation of the remand prayer, defence added.

Hearing on petitions of both sides, the court rejected the defence prayer and placed Mokbul on remand.

Mokbul was arrested by Detective Branch (DB) of police from his Dhanmondi residence on Friday afternoon. He is current member of the party's Dhaka South unit convening committee. Mokbul has been made No. 1 accused in the case filed by the police.

Police said, several BNP leaders and activists, including Mokbul allegedly instigated both the traders and students of Dhaka College to spread violence from the beginning of the clashes. The clashes ensued when the employees of these two fast food shops got involved in clashes.

The clashes were traced back to an altercation at an eatery in the New Market on Monday night. The sporadic fights throughout the next day left two people dead and more than 50 people injured.

A total of four cases have been filed with the New Market police station on several allegations, including killing, over the clashes between the Dhaka College Students and the traders.

A total of 1400, including the students of Dhaka College and traders, workers and hawkers in the New Market area, were made accused in these cases.

As a sequel of two day long clashes a pedestrian named Nahid Hasan and shop employee Morsalin were killed.











