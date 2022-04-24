9th anniv of Rana Plaza tragedy today

It's April 24 today, the 9th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy at Savar in Dhaka. Bangladesh has been commemorating the tragic deaths of over 1,136 people, mostly garment workers, in the Rana Plaza collapse incident.

On the occasion, the families of the victims, injured workers and different workers' organizations took various programmes including the lighting of candles on Saturday evening remembering the victims.

The families, workers and different workers organizations will remember that victims placing floral wreaths in front of the Rana Plaza site at Savar today.

At least 1,136 people,

mostly garment workers, were killed and over 2,500 injured as the nine-storey building collapsed on this day in 2013.

As per a survey conducted by the ActionAid Bangladesh, at least 56.5 percent of Rana Plaza survivors claimed that their health condition is deteriorating against 14 percent complained in the last year.

Out of this 56.5 percent who reported their declining health condition in the current survey listed waist pain, headache, pain in hand and leg, and back pain as some of the major problems.

The ActionAid Bangladesh revealed the survey report on April 18 through a press release. The survey was conducted among 200 survivors ahead of the 9th year of the Rana Plaza tragedy. The report said that the trend of previous surveys shows physical health status of the survivors was slowly improving but due to COVID-19 their suffering aggravated. It is also revealed that 33 percent are more or less stable, and 10.5 percent are completely stable.

In terms of psychosocial health, 48.5 percent are still in trauma in comparison to 12.5 percent survivors last year. Currently 31 percent reported that they are more or less stable and 20.5 percent have recovered fully compared to 25.5 percent last year.

The current unemployment rate of the survivors is 53 percent while 47 percent survivors are engaged in various types of wage and self-employment. Among them, 67 percent of survivors are unemployed due to bad physical condition and 10 percent have mental trauma. Survivors tend to change work frequently as their physical conditions do not allow them to work for long-periods at a time. According to the survey, 14.5 percent survivors have returned to garments with another 8 percent involved in tailoring while many of the survivors shifted to other professions like domestic work, day labour, farming, and agriculture, sales and driving.

The survey found that the income of most of the employed survivors have drastically decreased due to the impacts of the pandemic. Around 63.5 percent said they had difficulty buying food for their family everyday during the pandemic because they did not have the money to buy food.

Another 51.5 percent said they couldn't pay their rent, and 22.5 percent said they couldn't afford childcare. Some 46.5 percent of survivors had to take out a loan to manage their family's food and other belongings during the pandemic.

A total of 36 percent said their household income is less than Tk5, 000 while 34 percent's household income varies between Tk10, 000 to 15,000. Around 35 percent of survivors reported their expenditure is over Tk10, 000 and 30 percent have above Tk15000 with major costs incurred for food, followed by house-rent, children's education and treatment.













