Oil, sugar prices still keep rising

Although the month of Ramadan is about to be over, instability in the edible oil and sugar price in the city's kitchen market has not abated.

Edible oil has gone up by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per litre in a week. However, there is no crisis in the edible oil market, retailers believe that the syndicate is behind the price hike.

Meanwhile, soybean oil is being sold at Tk 172 per litre in the retail market, which is about Tk 12 more than the price fixed by the government. The price of sugar has also gone up along with that of edible oil. At the retail level, sugar is being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 82 per kg.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that edible oil is being sold in the city more than Tk 172 per litre. Although the price fixed by the government is Tk 160, edible oil is not being sold anywhere at this price. Edible oil is being sold at Tk 165 per litre in the wholesale market. Palm oil is being sold at Tk 162 in the retail market and palm oil is being sold in the wholesale market for Tk 155. At the retail level, 5 litre bottled soybean oil is being sold for Tk 800 or more. In the wholesale market, 5 litre bottled soybeans are being sold at Tk 765 to Tk 770.

On March 18, the government fixed the price of soybean oil at Tk 160 per litre and open oil at Tk 136 per litre in the retail market. At the retail level, the maximum retail price for a five-liter oil bottle is set at Tk 760.

According to traders, the supply of edible and palm oil has been less than the demand and the price of edible oil has been rising in the country's market for

the last four months. However, soybeans have been sold at Tk 88 per litre even before last Ramadan. After one year, soybean oil is being sold at Tk 172.

Mohiuddin, a storekeeper of edible oil at Sham Bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, "Suddenly the price of edible oil has gone up in the international market. As a result, its price has also increased in the wholesale market. As a result, the retail market is increasing. Maybe the extra price won't last long. Prices may fall again."

Meanwhile, after the price reduction, the onion price has come down in the market but there is no effect on the price of sugar. Onion prices have started falling as supply has increased.

The price of sugar has also gone up in the wholesale and retail markets in a week's time. At the retail level, sugar is being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 82 per kg. Even a week ago it was Tk 75 to Tk 76. Sugar (50 kg) is being sold at a wholesale price of Tk 3,830 per bag, a week ago it was Tk 3640.

Kamrul Hasan Raju, a storekeeper of edible oil at Kawran Bazar kitchen market in the capital, said, "There is no crisis of edible oil in the market. However, we do not understand why the prices are going up."

The first Kalbaishakhi storm of the year has affected the vegetable market in the city's kitchen market. The prices of all types of vegetables have gone up by Tk 10 to Tk 15 per kg as compared to last week due to supply disruption. However, traders claim that prices of all vegetables are normal except for one or two.

Eggplant prices have risen due to demand. Eggplant is now being sold at Tk 70 per kg, up by Tk 10 per kg. The same situation of price rise is also in green chillies. Pepper, which was sold at Tk 40 last week, is now being sold at Tk 60. Patol is being sold at Tk 50 with an increase of Tk 10. Carrots are being sold at Tk 40 per kg. Tomatoes are being sold at Tk 25 with an increase of Tk 5. The reverse is just the image of cucumbers: Tk 30 per kg is reduced to Tk 10.

Turning to the spice market, it can be seen that the prices of most spices have remained unchanged as compared to last week. However, the price of onion has come down by Tk 10 per kg. Onion is being sold at Tk 25, garlic at Tk 10 less than Tk 140, ginger at Tk 120 to Tk 130, dried chilli at Tk 320 and cumin at Tk 40 less at Tk 440 per kg.

Beef prices remain unchanged. This week beef is being sold at Tk 700 to Tk 750 per kg. However, the price of mutton has gone up by Tk 50 per kg to Tk 1050 per kg.

Broiler chickens are now being sold in the market at Tk 160 per kg. Sonali chicken Tk 320, layer chicken Tk 250 to Tk 255 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of eggs has come down as compared to last week. Red eggs are being sold in the market for Tk 110 a dozen. Tk 180 to Tk 195 for a dozen duck eggs. Local chicken eggs are being sold for Tk 180. Dozens of golden (cock) chicken eggs Tk 160.











