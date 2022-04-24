Textile workers block road demanding due salaries

Workers of 'Cotton Textile And Apparels Ltd' blocked the Mirpur main road on Saturday morning demanding their due salaries, overtime and Eid bonus.

They demonstrated at 9:00am which created a massive traffic jam around Mirpur 10-12. The vehicles were forced to move through Mirpur-11.

The workers alleged that they failed to meet the

owner even after waiting the whole night for the past three days.

They have been demonstrating for the past one week for their dues. Around 350 employees took position inside the factory demanding salaries of March month, overtime and Eid bonus.

"BGMEA authorities have assured us to resolve the issue by April 25," they alleged.

Garment operator Maleka said, "We went to BGMEA office on Friday on foot amid this hot weather to resolve the problem. They assured us to solve this. But we could not meet our factory owner even after going to his Mirpur residence."

At 12:00pm, the agitating employees left the road and took position inside the factory.











