KSA approves quota of Hajj pilgrims

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has approved the quotas for pilgrims from all the countries around the world usually send pilgrims for the Hajj of 2022.

According to a report published in Saudi Gazette, a government-run Saudi newspaper, Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, has got the quota of highest number of Hajj pilgrims, 100,051.

Meanwhile, Pakistan got the second largest number with 81,132 pilgrims while

India came third with 79,237 pilgrims and Bangladesh will send the fourth largest number of pilgrims with a quota of 57,585.

Quoting the KSA official sources, it also reports on Saturday that the African country of Angola is at the bottom of the list with the lowest number of 23 pilgrims.

As for the Arab countries, Egypt tops with 35,375 pilgrims for the forthcoming annual pilgrimage of Hajj to be held in July this year. Among the African countries, Nigeria got the largest chunk of 43,008. The quota allotted for Iran stood at 38,481 while Turkey's quota accounts for 37,770. According to the report, the quota allotted for the United States of America is 9504, while the quota for Russia was given 11318, China 9190, Thailand 5885, and Ukraine 91.

Earlier, the Hajj ministry announced that foreign pilgrims constitute 85 per cent of the total 10 lakh pilgrims who will be allowed to perform Hajj this year.

Of those, a total of 850,000 foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform Hajj while domestic pilgrims' number was restricted at 150,000.

The total number of 850,000 foreign pilgrims constitutes only 45.2 per cent of the actual quota of pilgrims that was allotted for each country before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Hajj has set certain terms and conditions for the foreign pilgrims for this year's Hajj including not allowing pilgrims above the age of 65 and the pilgrims have to take two doses of coronavirus vaccine.









